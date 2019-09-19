Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 4

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

All area high school football teams except Lima Central Catholic and Edgerton will battle a league or conference foe this Friday night, as the Northwest Conference and Green Meadows Conference join the Western Buckeye League and the Midwest Athletic Conference in playing league/conference games.

Lima Central Catholic continues as an independent and will make a long trek to northeast Ohio to play perennial small school power Mogadore, while Edgerton picked up Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic to replace Holgate.

Last week was a rough one in terms of correctly picking games. I was 14-9 (61 percent), while guest selector Keith Milligan was 12-11(52 percent), which included a correction – Milligan picked Marion Local, but I mistakenly listed it as Parkway. Milligan correctly went with Bath, who upset Elida and Allen East, who topped Wynford, two very impressive picks.

So far this season, I’m 50-27 (65 percent) while the guest selectors have gone 47-30 (61 percent).

This week’s guest selector is Ryan McCracken, a 2016 Van Wert High School graduate and a senior baseball player at USF. His father Eric was a guest selector last year, so it’s the first time father and son have taken a shot in the weekly picks.

Ryan McCracken

Out of 20 games, we differ on seven.

Games of the week

Van Wert (2-1) at St. Marys Memorial (1-2): Based on what I saw against Wapakoneta last week, I think this is a game the Cougars can win.

It’s the first game on St. Marys Memorial’s new field, so there’s that, but I like Van Wert’s chances in this game, and McCracken feels the same way.

Truxell: Van Wert; McCracken: Van Wert

Allen East (3-0) at Columbus Grove (1-2): I keep picking against Allen East and the Mustangs have proven me wrong.

However, Columbus Grove is expected to contend for the NWC title and Friday night could be a key game.

I’m a little torn here, but McCracken and I think the Bulldogs will pick up the win.

Truxell: Columbus Grove; McCracken: Columbus Grove

Lima Central Catholic (2-1) at Mogadore (3-0): The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in Division VI and while I think the Thunderbirds could win the game, I’m going with Mogadore.

McCracken thinks Lima Central Catholic will ease the three hour (each way) bus ride with a big win.

Truxell: Mogadore; McCracken: Lima Central Catholic

Coldwater (3-0) at Minster (3-0): Nothing new here, just another battle between two highly regarded and state ranked teams (Coldwater No. 1, Minster No. 5). It’s usually not the best idea to vote against a road team in the MAC, but that’s what both of us are doing.

Truxell: Coldwater; McCracken: Coldwater

Delphos Jefferson (1-2) at Crestview (1-2): It’s the NWC opener for these two schools. Jefferson snapped a nine game losing streak with last weekend’s 38-36 win over Perry, so the Wildcats should have a shot of confidence.

However, we think Crestview should be considered the favorite in this one.

Truxell: Crestview; McCracken: Crestview

Best of the rest

WBL

Bath (1-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1)

Truxell: Ottawa-Glandorf; McCracken: Ottawa-Glandorf

Elida (0-3) at Celina (1-2)

Truxell: Celina; McCracken: Elida

Defiance (0-3) at Kenton (2-1)

Truxell: Kenton; McCracken: Kenton

Wapakoneta (3-0) at Shawnee (3-0)

Truxell: Wapakoneta; McCracken: Wapakoneta

NWC

Paulding (1-2) at Spencerville (1-2)

Truxell: Spencerville; McCracken: Spencerville

Bluffton (2-1) at Ada (1-2)

Truxell: Ada; McCracken: Bluffton

GMC

Wayne Trace (1-2) at Tinora (1-2)

Truxell: Tinora; McCracken: Wayne Trace

Antwerp (1-2) at Fairview (2-1)

Truxell: Fairview; McCracken: Fairview

Ayersville (0-3) at Hicksville (1-2)

Truxell: Hicksville; McCracken: Hicksville

MAC

Parkway (2-1) at Versailles (1-2)

Truxell: Versailles; McCracken: Versailles

Delphos St. John’s (1-2) at Marion Local (2-1)

Truxell: Marion Local; McCracken: Marion Local

Anna (3-0) at St. Henry (1-2)

Truxell: Anna; McCracken: St. Henry

Fort Recovery (1-2) at New Bremen (2-1)

Truxell: Fort Recovery; McCracken: Fort Recovery

TRAC

Lima Sr. (2-1) at Oregon Clay (3-0)

Truxell: Clay; McCracken: Lima Sr.

Non-conference

Fremont St. Joseph (1-2) at Edgerton (3-0)

Truxell: Edgerton; McCracken: Fremont St. Joseph