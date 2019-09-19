Boroff NWC match medalist

Lincolnview’s Winter Boroff sizes up a putt during Wednesday’s NWC Tournament at the Delphos Country Club. She went on to finish as the match medalist with a score of 42 (two off the school record) and helped the Lady Lancers (214) to a second place finish behind Delphos Jefferson (196). Sydnie McGue led Jefferson with a 48, and Crestview finished third and was led by Bri Hahn, who carded a 60. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent