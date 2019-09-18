Roundup: tennis, volleyball, soccer

Van Wert’s tennis and girls’ soccer teams were in action on Tuesday, along with Crestview’s volleyball and soccer teams and Lincolnview’s soccer team.

Tennis

Shawnee 4 Van Wert 1

Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner posted a win at second doubles, but defending Western Buckeye League champion Shawnee defeated the Lady Cougars 4-1 win on Tuesday.

Van Wert is now 9-3 (7-2 WBL) this season.

Jennings and Buckner improved to 17-0 (9-0 WBL) by defeating Donna Bowers and Hannah Paton 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, handing the Shawnee doubles team their first loss of the season.

At first singles, Aria Patel beat Grace Lott 6-0, 6-0, and at second singles, Kumni Ojo topped Alli Morrow 6-1, 6-0. Third singles went to Alora Patel, as she recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Lizzie Rutkowski, and the first doubles team of Katie Clark and Alotus Wei defeated Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter 6-0, 6-2.

“Tonight’s match doesn’t feel like a loss, there’s so many positives to take from tonight,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Jada and Kaylee have played great tennis this season and they’re such a fun doubles to watch play, they compliment each other extremely well.”

“On top of their success tonight, even with the loss this team has left their mark on this program with the 7-2 WBL record. This group of 21 girls continues to push the limits on what is possible. We know there is still a lot of tennis left to be played, but I couldn’t be happier or more proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished so far this season.”

Van Wert will play at Bluffton on Thursday.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Bluffton 0

BLUFFTON — The Lady Knights enjoyed a 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 win at Bluffon.

Lexi Gregory was 17-17 serving and had 16 kills and a dozen digs. Kaylee Wolford was 14-14 from the service line and Lauryn Black was 9-9 with a pair of aces and 17 digs.

Bailey Gregory had 14 digs and Maddy Lamb finished with 32 assists.

Crestview (9-1, 3-0 NWC) will host Allen East on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Lincolnview was dominate in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-12 sweep of Spencerville.

Brianna Ebel finished with 40 assists, Madison Williams had 14 digs and 14 kills, and Kendall Bollenbacher tallied 14 kills and 11 digs, and Breck Evans had four aces in the win.

The Lady Lancers (9-2, 2-0 NWC) will return to action Monday at Delphos St. John’s.

Soccer

Continental 4 Lincolnview 1

Lincolnview’s Landon Moody scored a goal against the Pirates, but the Lancers fell at home to Continental 4-1.

Lincolnview will play at county rival Van Wert at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Allen East 3 Crestview 1

HARROD — Jade Shaeffer scored a goal but the Crestview Lady Knights fell to Allen East 3-1.

Crestview (5-2-1, 2-2-1 NWC) will host Continental on Thursday.

Shawnee 4 Van Wert 1 (girls)

The Lady Cougars dropped a 4-1 home match to Shawnee, with Savannah Nygren scoring Van Wert’s goal.

Van Wert will host Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.