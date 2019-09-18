Preview: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Another week, another big Western Buckeye League challenge for the Van Wert Cougars.

After Friday’s 13-7 loss to Wapakoneta, the Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL) will take on the St. Marys Memorial Roughriders (1-2, 0-2 WBL) in what amounts to a must win game, if Van Wert is to remain alive in the WBL title chase.

Even in defeat, Van Wert head coach Keith Recker came away with something positive.

Owen Treece leads the Cougars in total offense. Bob Barnes photo

“I knew we could play with the athletic spread teams, but I was anxious to find out how we’d play against a big physical rushing team,” Recker explained. “The week before at Defiance we gave up almost 250 yards on the ground, but our players responded and showed that they can play whatever type of game is needed. I thought we showed a lot of toughness and I was very proud of our continued effort, even after going down 13-0 in the third quarter.”

Another positive is the fact that Wapakoneta and St. Marys are similar in some respects.

“We will see a lot of the same concepts both offensively and defensively, Recker said. They are a Wing-T offense and a 4-3 defense just like Wapak was.’’

“St. Marys is very aggressive and attacking at the line of scrimmage. Playing against a good running team like Wapak will definitely help us prepare for St. Marys. It’s impossible to fully replicate what St. Marys does during our practices, so having that game will hopefully help us transition quick to game speed come Friday.”

Through three games, Ty Schlosser is the team’s leading rusher with 56 carries for 287 yards. Ethan Wedding has 25 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown and Ty Howell has picked up 108 yards on 27 carries. As a team, the Roughriders are averaging 217 rushing yards per game.

Kurt Bubp has completed 6 of 13 passes for 106 yards and three touchdowns, while Gavin Reineke has connected on 3 of 7 passes for 34 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The leading receiver is Carson Fischbach, who has four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

This will be the first home game of the year for the Roughriders, and it’ll be at the team’s new facility behind St. Marys High School.

“We are very excited about our new facility,” St. Marys head coach Doug Frye said. “Our community and school system have done an excellent job. There are many fond memories of our old stadium (Skip Baughman Stadium) that will last a lifetime.”

It hasn’t been an easy start for the Roughriders. After opening the season with a win over Sidney, the team lost in overtime to Wapakoneta, then lost a 30-27 shootout against Ottawa-Glandorf.

“We are continuing to improve and the losses have been tough for us,” Frye said.

The veteran coach also said he knows Van Wert will present a big challenge to his team.

“Coach Recker has done an excellent job with that program,” Frye said. “We have many concerns as Van Wert has championship caliber talent.”

Quarterback Owen Treece is Van Wert’s leading rusher with 49 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and he’s completed 38 of 66 passes for 525 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. Four of those interceptions came in the Wapakoneta game. His favorite targers have been wide receiver Tanner Barnhart (15 receptions, 194 yards) and H-back TJ Reynolds (14-94).

The two teams met twice last season, with the Roughriders winning both: 38-6 in the regular season, and 55-20 in the Division IV regional semifinals.

Van Wert’s last win over St. Marys came in 2013, when the Cougars were 1-9 and the Roughriders finished 0-10.

Friday’s Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.