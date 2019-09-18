Gold Medal flour being recalled for e.coli

VW independent/submitted information

According to the Van Wert County Health Department, General Mills has announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of September 6, 2020.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.