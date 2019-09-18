County sets voter registration deadline

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Elections has announced that the close of registration for the November 5 General Election is 9 p.m. Monday, October 7. The Board office, in its new location at 1362 E. Ervin Road, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County, or who has moved since the May Primary/Special Election and not changed their address with the Board of Elections, should stop by one of the following locations, as well as the Elections Board office, and update their registration: Van Wert License Bureau; Brumback and Delphos Public libraries; Van Wert County Department of Human Services; WIC (Women’s, Infants, Children’s), and the County Treasurer’s and Auditor’s offices, and Clerk of Courts Title Department in the Van Wert County Courthouse.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the Board office at 419.238.4192.