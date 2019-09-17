VWCT announces 2019-2020 season offerings, pricing

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is ready to open its 61st season of “Life. Live. Onstage.” at its 170-seat venue on South Race Street in Van Wert. This season will continue the tradition of all-volunteer casts and crews producing high-quality, award-winning theatre for audiences at a very economical price.

The public is invited to purchase a flex pass to be sure to get a prized seat all season long. Flex pass holders get a significant savings on tickets, early access to the box office, invitations to special events, personal reminders of upcoming shows, and the flexibility to use the passes for any shows they want. Flex passes start at $60, and the lowest level pass provides five admissions to be used to any performance of any show and a savings of 25 percent off at-the-door prices. Tickets at the door are $16 for all shows.

For those folks who want to not only attend the shows, but also to support VWCT at a higher level, Patron flex passes are available. The Patron flex passes begin at $150 and includes 10 admissions usable for any performance and box office access five days before the general public. Patrons receive postcard reminders, an invitation to the annual patron party, and their name in each play program.

VWCT offers three other patron options for those who love to support live entertainment. The most exclusive is the Patron Angel at $500, providing 20 admissions to use as admission to performances of any play, all the benefits of the patron level, and a highly visible program mention. Visit www.vwct.org to purchase a flex pass before the season opens on September 26. Beginning this year, tickets can be purchased online.

The 2019 -2020 season opens with the musical Assassins, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman.

This fantasy show brings together nine assassins, or attempted assassins, of presidents of the United States. This powerful musical peers into the depths of the most troubled minds while examining the sometimes twisted nature of the American dream.

Show dates are September 26-29 and October 3-6. All Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees starting at 2 p.m. The VWCT box office opens to the public on September 23. Season flex passes will be on sale through the run of this first show, which ends October 6.

The second show will offer lots of laughs and some familiar family drama. Making God Laugh,opening December 5, follows one typical American family over the course of 30 years’ worth of holidays. Parents and their grown children all return home, where they share their plans and dreams as old family traditions are trotted out and ancient tensions flare.

Why not buy a patron flex pass and take the entire family to this funny show as your Christmas gift? On January 23, 2020, The Savannah Sipping Society opens. Come laugh with, and at, four very different women who meet by chance and, after an impromptu happy hour, decide it’s time to reclaim their lost enthusiasm for life.

The March production, Playing Doctor, will have audiences laughing from beginning to end.Rob’s parents are very proud of their son the doctor. Little do they know he has used the money they gave him for medical school to live on while he pursues a writing career. When his parents arrive for a visit, he enlists the help of his secretary to be his nurse and his roommate to play all the patients.

The final production of the season, featuring the music of ABBA, is Mamma Mia! Sophie is getting married soon and has a dream of being walked down the aisle by her father, a man whose name she does not know. Three men may be the father she seeks, so she invites all three to the wedding.

VWCT invites anyone who loves live theatre to buy a flex pass to “Life. Live. Onstage.” Visit the VWCT website above for more information.