Michelle Mawer named VWCS treasurer

Van Wert independent news

Coldwater Exempted Schools Treasurer Michelle Mawer has been hired as the new treasurer for Van Wert City Schools.

Mawer was chosen from a field of four applicants and was approved during a special Van Wert City Board of Education meeting on Monday. She’s replacing Mike Ruen, who recently took a similar position with Hicksville Local Schools.

Prior to Coldwater, Mawer had budget management experience with Dayton Public Schools.

“She brings a wealth of experience and we are very excited for her to start,” VWCS Board President Scott Mull said. “She will be working with leadership in developing a comprehensive budget process, getting familiar with the district and recommending and implementing continuous improvement initiatives in her role as CFO.”

“We are confident that she will follow in the tradition of prior treasurers in ensuring fiscal responsibility and working with what we have to capitalize on available resources to provide best-in-class educational opportunities for all students in line with our mission and vision,” Mull added.

Mawer was not at Monday’s special meeting and was unavailable for comment.