Harvest Moon Festival coming soon to VW

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Convention & Visitors Bureau are teaming up to put on Van Wert’s favorite Harvest Moon Festival.



There will be everything area residents need for a fun day with their families: Food trucks, vendors, and even some fun activities for the kids. There will also be outhouse races and axe throwing, and don’t forget Cadillac Ranch and Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move will also be playing that day.

It’s all coming to downtown Van Wert from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, September 28.