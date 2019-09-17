County provides recycling clarification

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners has issued a clarification of earlier information it provided concerning a change in pricing for recycling services.

The commissioners earlier noted that the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) is in need of additional operating funds because the cost of administering a countywide recycling program has risen, particularly in the areas of labor, fuel, and vehicle maintenance, while the cost of recyclable commodities, such as newspaper, office paper, steel, plastic, and cardboard, has decreased dramatically.

After much consideration, effective January 1, 2020, the charge for Van Wert County SWMD services will increase as follows:

The charge for curbside pick-up for residents of the city of Van Wert, as well as the villages of Convoy, Elgin, Middle Point, Ohio City, Venedocia, Willshire, and Wren, will increase from $34.40 to $52 per year, per household, which includes an annual fee of $1 for administrative services provided by the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office.

The charge for residents of Van Wert County who live outside Van Wert and county villages will increase from $6 to $10 per year, per household, which also includes an annual fee of $1 for administrative services provided by the County Auditor’s Office.

For more information about recycling services in Van Wert County, contact the SWMD at 419.238.7767.