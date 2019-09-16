Wren Garden Club holds its final meeting

VW independent/submitted information

WREN – It was the end of an era when the Wren Garden Club held its last meeting September 10 in the home of Michele Young.

The club was organized in January 1932 by homemakers in Wren and surrounding area and joined the

Ohio Garden Club Association (OAGC) two years later in November. Members chose the club motto as “A Better Community Through Gardening”, and their endeavors showed an earnest desire to actively pursue the motto.

Wren Garden Club members gather following their final club meeting. photo provided

Through the club’s history, numerous activities were accomplished as flowers were tended to in the Wren Park and on the streets of the village. A flower bed was established at the Harrison Township building and eventually increased in size. Trees were planted in the park and at the Town Council. The Wren library branch was decorated at Christmas time. Donations were made to Wren School for band uniforms and potlucks were held to honor the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. Over 100 Christmas cards were sent out to shut-ins one season and gift baskets for the needy were made.

In addition, monetary donations were given to numerous organizations through the years, as well as contributing food to restock the food banks. At times, families were chosen to be recipients of financial aid in their times of need.

The Wren Garden Club participated in regional meetings, the Jubilee Flower Show in Van Wert, and the Wren Homecoming Parade.

In the beginning, membership numbered 25 to 27 consistently, often with guests attending. Women gathered to discuss gardening and share ideas.

However, the world has changed, and the Internet now allows people to find information online quickly, and the club has struggled to gain new active members. Although members regret the Wren Garden Club is unable to survive as an organization, they are proud that the club lasted for 87 years, with four generations of several area families participating as members.