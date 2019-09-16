Random Thoughts: delays, Big 10 & more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Friday night lightning delays, this Friday night, cross country, NFL quarterbacks, CBS Sports, the Big 10 and Wisconsin-Michigan.

Friday night lightning

A tip of cap to everyone – the players, coaches, officials, bands, bus drivers, stadium workers, parents and fans who waited out lightning delays and postponements last Friday night.

There’s nothing worse than lightning delays in any outdoor sport and fortunately, they don’t happen that often.

This Friday night

It’ll be interesting to see how Van Wert and St. Marys Memorial bounce back from last Friday night’s losses.

The game will be the first ever at the new home of the Roughriders, so that adds even more intrigue.

The Cougars proved (at least to me) that they can hang with the big boys.

Cross country teams to be showcased

All three of Van Wert County’s high school cross country teams – Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert have enjoyed success this season and they’ll get another chance at this Saturday’s Van Wert Health Invitational.

It’ll be interesting to see how the three schools do, along with the other schools that are set to compete.

NFL quarterbacks

Drew Brees is out for six weeks. Ben Roethlisberger is done for the season. Regardless if you’re a fan or not, it’s tough to replace those types of NFL quarterbacks.

It’ll be interesting to see how things go for the Saints and Steelers now.

CBS sports

I had to chuckle a bit on Sunday. CBSsports.com had a headline asking if three SEC teams could qualify for the college football playoff this year.

Since CBS broadcasts SEC games, it’s nothing more than hype.

Unless every other conference absolutely collapses and has a bunch of 9-3 teams, that’s not going to happen.

Nice try CBS.

Big 10

Having said that, it wasn’t exactly a banner weekend for the Big 10, whose member schools went 6-4 this past weekend.

Illinois lost to Eastern Michigan, Maryland lost to Temple, and Michigan State lost in bizarre fashion to Arizona State. Meanwhile, Minnesota won, but barely topping Georgia Southern, 35-32.

Right now, Ohio State looks like the cream of the crop.

Wisconsin-Michigan

Things could be pretty uncomfortable for Jim Harbaugh if the Wolverines lose Saturday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Fans are already down on him for a narrow win against Army, although the Cadets give everyone fits with their triple option offense.

For some reason, I get the feeling this will be a 14-10 or 14-7 game either way.

If you have thoughts on any of above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.