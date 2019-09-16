On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.
WKSD
Friday, September 20
Delphos Jefferson at Crestview, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, September 21
Miami (OH) at Ohio State, 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff
WERT
Friday, September 20
Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff
Saturday, September 21
Toledo Rockets at Colorado St., 8:45 p.m. pregame, 10:15 p.m. kickoff
