On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

Van Wert independent sports

Here are football broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

WKSD

Friday, September 20

Delphos Jefferson at Crestview, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, September 21

Miami (OH) at Ohio State, 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff

WERT

Friday, September 20

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial, 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, September 21

Toledo Rockets at Colorado St., 8:45 p.m. pregame, 10:15 p.m. kickoff