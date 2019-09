Lincolnview beats Parkway

Kendall Klausing hits the ball during Lincolnview’s match against Parkway on Monday. The Lady Lancers won a five set thriller 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 15-8. Lincolnview is now 8-2 on the season and will travel to Spencerville today. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent