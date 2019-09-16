Knights fare well

Crestview’s cross country teams ran at the Eaton Invitational on Saturday, with the girls finishing third out of seven teams in the Gold Division race, and the boys finishing fourth out of 11 teams. The Lady Knights were led by Ragen Harting (fourth place, 21:27). Emily Greulach (pictured above) finished 11th (22:36), Lauren Walls (16th, 22:53) Kate Leeth (27th, 23:55) and Adalynn Longstreth (30th, 24:33). The Knights were paced by Jacob Forwerck (pictured above, 15th, season best time of 18:19) Dayton Schuerman (season best time of 18:20) was 16th, followed by Hayden Tomlinson (20th, 18:37), Cameron Cearns (28th, 19:19) and Danil Lichtensteiger 29th (19:28). Photos by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent