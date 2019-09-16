Golf, tennis, volleyball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Golf teams from Van Wert and Crestview hit the greens on Monday, while Van Wert’s tennis team picked up a key Western Buckeye League win on the road, and the volleyball team earned a five set victory at Wayne Trace.

Golf

Bath 172 Van Wert 176 Kenton 186

It was a real cat fight at Willow Bend on Monday, as the Van Wert Cougars hosted the Kenton Wildcats and the Bath Wildcats in a Western Buckeye League tri-match.

The Cougars beat Kenton 176-186 and lost a close one to Bath 172-176, while Bath defeated Kenton in non-league action.

The best score of the day was achieved by Bath’s Britton Hall,the runner up score went to Gavin Flickinger of Van Wert with a personal best 39. He was both medalist and runner-up medalist. Rounding out the scores for Van Wert were Evan Knittle (43) Jace Fast (45) and Cameron Terhark with a 49.

Two seniors, Fast and Flickinger took to the course for their last home match of their career.

The Cougars (3-6, 2-6 WBL) return to action on Thursday at Tamarac for the WBL tournament.

Ottoville 183 Crestview 215

At Hickory Sticks, Ottoville defeated Crestview 183-215.

Carter Schnipke led Ottoville with a 43, followed by Drew Hilvers, Evan Turnwald and Jack Langhals (47 each).

Evan Scarlett was the leader for the Knights with a 52, followed by Scotty Bowman and Dillon Underwood (54, each) and Will Sharpe 55.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Bath 2

LIMA — At Bath Middle School tennis courts, it came down to Van Wert’s first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter, and the duo of came through in a big way.

Trailing 4-3 in the third set, the two rallied for 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Faymi Ganhi and Elena Oliver, giving the Lady Cougars a 3-2 Western Buckeye League win over the Wildkittens.

Also winning for Van Wert – Lizzie Rutkowski at third singles (6-0, 6-0 over Lexi White) and Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner at second doubles (6-4, 6-4 over Rachel Wilcox and Chloe Rieman.

Bath’s two victories came at first and second singles. Esther Bolen defeated Grace Lott 6-0, 6-1, and Ruby Bolen bat Alli Morrow 6-0, 6-0.

“Tonight was a very hard fought match against a good Wildkittens team,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Coach Dackin has done a great job with that program, this match could have very easily gone the other way.”

“I’m so extremely proud of our group of girls tonight. Lizzie did her thing as usual. The Bolon sisters are great players and we had our hands full with them tonight. Both doubles had to fight hard tonight, especially first doubles. It’s tough because they were the deciding match, and they knew it. But they handled the pressure well, and limited the big mistakes that cost them the second set.”

Van Wert (9-2, 7-1 WBL) will host defending WBL champion Shawnee today.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Wayne Trace 2

HAVILAND — The Lady Cougars held off Wayne Trace in five sets, winning 25-16, 25-22, 15-25, 18-25, 15-9.

Katie Coplin posted team highs in digs (23) and assists (21), while Jamison Clouse had a team high 23 kills.

Van Wert (5-5) will play at state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.