Alice Penn

Alice Penn, 76, of Rockford, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Dublin Methodist Hospital.

She was born December 14, 1942, in Rockford, the daughter of Edwin Frederick and Rebecca Cedell (Tussing) Penn, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two nephews.

Two brothers, Harold and Robert, also preceded her in death.

Visitation is from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with graveside services immediately following in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.