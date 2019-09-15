Jason Dean Hoffman

Jason Dean Hoffman, 55, of Van Wert, went to his heavenly home to be with his mother, Joyce, and other family and friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Parkview North Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born June 12, 1964, in Van Wert, the son and only child of Jerry and Joyce (Beall) Hoffman.

Jason graduated from Vantage Vocational High School in 1982. He worked as a machinist and loved to ride his dirt bikes and Harley Davidson motor cycles. Jason had a great sense of humor and was a good friend to many. As a child he attended Trinity United Methodist Church and later in life attended First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his father, Jerry, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Bryan Johns, who was more like a brother.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce, whom he loved dearly and referred to as his best friend. During his mother’s extended illness at home, he was a caregiver.

Jason had a big belly, but a bigger heart for those who knew him as a son and friend. He will be truly missed until we join him in heaven.

A Celebration of Life for Jason will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, and 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com