United Way holds 2019 campaign kick-off

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently held its campaign kick-off event, “Chip for Change unscramble”, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club on Friday.

This was a fun time for everyone who attended, and the United Way agency that was voted “favorite hole” was the Community Emergency Response Team’s (CERT). The theme of the CERT hole was Sharknado.

The “Best Dressed Team” award went to Shooter McGavin’s from Central Insurance. The team consisted of Emily Hardesty, Brittany High, Emily Price, and Breanna Dennis.

Best Dressed Team members Emily Hardesty, Brittany High, Emily Price, and Breanna Dennis. United Way photo

A total of $2,200 was also raised during the event, according to United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith. United Way helps 29 local agencies with 33 programs, and all monies stay local, helping the Van Wert communities with food, kick-off clothing, education, and health issues.

This year’s campaign slogan is Chip for a Change, Smith said.

“Ever find a penny on the ground?” she said, noting, “Your penny can grow when donated. Together, we can make a difference. Sometimes just a little help can make a huge change.”

On September 27, United Way will hold its annual Day of Caring food drive at Vantage Career Center and its annual Day of Caring blood drive at Trinity Friends Church.

“The community has always been a positive force in donating, collecting, sorting on this day,” Smith noted. “United Way is proud to be able to give back to the community through their campaign.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer with the United Way, can call the organization’s office at 419.238.6689.