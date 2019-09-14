New Van Wert firefighter following in father’s footsteps

New Van Wert Firefighter Addison King (right) is sworn in by Mayor Jerry Mazur while his wife, Paige, holds the Bible. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

It’s not surprising that Addison King wanted to be a firefighter. In fact, it would probably have been surprising if he wanted to do anything else.

King, who was sworn in as a full-time Van Wert firefighter on Friday morning, said he grew up watching his father, Middle Point Fire Chief and Van Wert Fire Captain Craig King, and adding that he has wanted to be a firefighter since he was young.

“From what I can remember, back as a little kid, at five years old I knew,” Addison King said when asked at what age he wanted to be a firefighter.

King, a 2010 graduate of Lincolnview High School, spent time at fire departments from an early age, according to his father, Craig, who said his son helped wash trucks and do other chores at the Middle Point and Van Wert fire stations.

“He grew up here (at the VWFD); it’s his second home away from home,” Captain Craig King said, adding, “It’s a great moment” to see his son sworn in as a Van Wert firefighter.

Addison King, who also goes by “AJ”, already has a decade of fire experience under his belt. He noted that he first started as a volunteer in 2009 on the Middle Point Volunteer Fire Department and then became a member of the Delphos Fire Department in 2015. He also spent time as a reserve firefighter at Van Wert a few years ago, Chief Jon Jones recalled.

“I’ve known AJ since the day he was born; he was on as a reserve for some time and really wanted to be a full-time fireman,” Chief Jones recalled. “He interviewed, and it didn’t work out, but like a true fireman he didn’t give up.

“We’re really satisfied with him,” the fire chief added.

In addition to serving at Delphos, King earned his Firefighter 2, EMT Advanced, and HazMat technician certifications.

After Chief Jones’ introduction, Mayor Jerry Mazur swore King in, while the new VWFD firefighter’s wife, Paige, held the Bible. Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming then presented him with his badge and a certificate of appointment and Paige Fleming pinned the badge on her husband.

Firefighter King, who serves on Fire Captain David Cummings’ shift, said he was excited about starting what he sees as a long career at Van Wert.

“I can’t wait to serve the city and see where the next 28-30 years go,” he noted. “For the long haul, I’m here.”