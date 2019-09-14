Governor thanked for settlement decision

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners publicly acknowledged its appreciation for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s statement regarding opiate lawsuit settlement dollars going directly to counties and municipalities.

In a brief news release Friday, the commissioners noted the governor said it would be a “serious mistake” to require opioid lawsuit settlement money to go to the state, instead of directly to local governments.

The commissioners added that, because there is the potential to usurp local authorities and redirect settlement dollars to the state, local county officials appreciate DeWine’s efforts in directing the money to counties and municipalities.

“Van Wert County continues to appreciate working with the DeWine administration,” the commissioners noted.