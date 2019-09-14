2 arrested after city residence searched

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people are facing drug-related charges following execution of a search warrant at a North Wayne Street residence early Saturday morning.

Kendra Keesler

Charles Jenkins

Charles Jenkins, 42, and Kendra Keesler, 24, both of Van Wert, were arrested on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree, in connection with the warrant. There were taken to the County Correctional Facility, where they are being held prior to their initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, the warrant, which was served at 1:53 Saturday morning, was the result of an investigation by county deputies into possible drug activity at the residence.

The sheriff noted that seven people were found in the residence when the search warrant was executed. Five of the individuals were released following a search of the residence.

Items taken for evidentiary purposes include the following:

A moderate amount of what is suspected to methamphetamine

Bundles containing an unknown powder

A loaded handgun and ammunition

A moderate amount of drug paraphernalia, including baggies and scales

A large number of syringes

Several cell phones and other digital devices

An undisclosed amount of cash

Sheriff Riggenbach said the incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed. A nuisance abatement letter was also sent to the property owner related to the incident, with the property owner directed to take action to prevent further illegal activity. If no action is taken and the owner permits further illegal activity, the law does allow for the seizure of the property.

The sheriff also asks that anyone with information on local drug activity should contact his office at 419.238.3866 or use the sheriff’s office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and click on the “submit a crime tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous, Sheriff Riggenbach stated, while adding that his office will continue to aggressively pursue all drug tips received.

Other crimes can also be reported anonymously by using the above options or by calling Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.