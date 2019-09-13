VWHS Class of 1963 has carry-in supper

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Seventeen members and guests of the Van Wert High School Class of 1963 recently attended a carry-in supper held at the Firemen’s Park Community Building in Ohio City.

Those in attendance were Charlie Brickner, Jim Brickner, Donna Fulcomer, Karen Gilliland, Mike Long, Carol and Gary Mohr, Beverlee and Gary Profit, Tim and Trish Rolsten, Vicky and Larry Royer, Dave and Angie Watkins, and Denny and Joan Wilhelm.

Unable to attend, but furnishing tableware and decorations, were Tim and Colleen Hoghe.

The next outing will be Tuesday, September 24, at 4:45 p.m., at the Van Wert Pizza Hut. Those wanting to attend are asked to contact Bev Profit.