Joe R. Allen

Joe R. Allen, 80, of Paulding, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in Paulding.

He was born May 19, 1939, in Van Wert, the son of Raymond Arthur and Vera (Edwards) Allen, who both preceded him in death. He was married to the former Martha Lou Albright, who died in 1981.

He is survived by a son, Scott Allen of New Haven, Indiana, and several cousins.

Joe graduated from Van Wert High School in 1957 and then attended and graduated from Bowling Green State University. In his younger years, he attended the United Methodist Church. He was very interested in attending car shows and karate exhibitions and held a third-degree black belt in karate. He was also the 2005 PKC Indiana champion in Kata. He was a retired art teacher.

There will be no visitation or funeral services.

Arrangements are by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.