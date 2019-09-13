Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 3

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. A number of games were delayed and four were postponed until Saturday.

WBL

Wapakoneta 13 Van Wert 7

Ottawa-Glandorf 30 St. Marys Memorial 27

Shawnee 31 Defiance 6

Kenton 42 Celina 14

MAC

Marion Local 49 Parkway 0

St. Henry 24 Delphos St. John’s 21

Coldwater 42 Versailles 7

Anna 45 New Bremen 0

Minster 41 Fort Recovery 20

Non-conference

Crestview 35 Wayne Trace 20

Paulding 47 Antwerp 12

Patrick Henry 33 Columbus Grove 21

Edon 55 Hicksville 12

Bluffton 35 Ayersville 14

Fairview 17 Bryan 14

Tinora 21 Delta 7

Edgerton 44 Montpelier 7

Lima Central Catholic 41 Spencerville 27

Postponed

Wynford at Allen East 11 a.m. Saturday

Elida at Bath 7 p.m. Saturday

Ada at Upper Scioto Valley 7 p.m. Saturday

Riverside 14 Lima Sr. 10 second quarter, game to resume at 4 p.m. Saturday at Arlin Field in Mansfield

Saturday – Perry at Delphos Jefferson