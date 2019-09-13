Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 3
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area high school football games. A number of games were delayed and four were postponed until Saturday.
WBL
Wapakoneta 13 Van Wert 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 30 St. Marys Memorial 27
Shawnee 31 Defiance 6
Kenton 42 Celina 14
MAC
Marion Local 49 Parkway 0
St. Henry 24 Delphos St. John’s 21
Coldwater 42 Versailles 7
Anna 45 New Bremen 0
Minster 41 Fort Recovery 20
Non-conference
Crestview 35 Wayne Trace 20
Paulding 47 Antwerp 12
Patrick Henry 33 Columbus Grove 21
Edon 55 Hicksville 12
Bluffton 35 Ayersville 14
Fairview 17 Bryan 14
Tinora 21 Delta 7
Edgerton 44 Montpelier 7
Lima Central Catholic 41 Spencerville 27
Postponed
Wynford at Allen East 11 a.m. Saturday
Elida at Bath 7 p.m. Saturday
Ada at Upper Scioto Valley 7 p.m. Saturday
Riverside 14 Lima Sr. 10 second quarter, game to resume at 4 p.m. Saturday at Arlin Field in Mansfield
Saturday – Perry at Delphos Jefferson
