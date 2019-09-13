Dorothy R. Benner

Dorothy R. Benner, 89, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

Dorothy R. Benner

She was born December 8, 1929, in Towamencin Township, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Melvin C. Brandis and Luella (Reed) Brandis, who both preceded her in death. She married Webster B. Benner Jr. on March 1, 1947, in Worcester, Pennsylvania, and he died March 30, 2018.

She is survived by her four daughters, Ellen (George) Huey of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, Barbara (James R.) Early of Van Wert, Dolores Benner of Cridersville, and Joan (Loren) Bailey of Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren, Annette (Mark) D’Amelio, George Huey Jr., Wayne Gilbert, Jeffrey Huey, Pamela (Darren) Schallert, Brandon (Keri) Early, Stephanie (Mark) Haney, and J. Kyle (Nicole) Early; 15 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Melvin (Alice) Brandis, Robert Brandis, and Donald (Darlene) Brandis; and a sister-in-law, Mary Brandis.

A brother, Henry Brandis, and one sister-in-law, Beatrice Brandis, also preceded her in death.

Dorothy worked at Ace Manufacturing in Pennsylvania before moving to Ohio. In Ohio, she was a member of Welcome Wagon Club, the Van Wert Woman’s Club, and Tuesday morning bowling. Dorothy enjoyed making crafts and going to craft shows, garage sales, flea markets, and bingo, and she loved her flowers. She was a very good cook and pie maker. She loved her family and playing cards and games with them.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Kurt Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow immediately in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Hearth and Home or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.