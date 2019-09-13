Brecht wins weekly award

Crestview High School’s Brody Brecht is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The junior running back/linebacker, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, has 319 yards rushing and three touchdowns, a touchdown catch, nine tackles and a 3.4 GPA. “Brody is one of the hardest workers I have coached and he is relentless in the weight room, at practice and in the classroom,” head coach Jared Owens said. “He was voted by his teammates as a captain which is rare for a junior. He really is a great example of what we want our Crestview Knights football players to be.” Brecht’s sister Lauren won the award in March, 2018, making them the first brother/sister combo to achieve the feat. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent