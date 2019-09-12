Smith-Fiely exhibit ending at Wassenberg

This Thursday, September 12, from 6-9 p.m., we will host a closing party for our Smith-Fiely-Artful Codgers exhibit. Currently on-view through this Sunday, we feature the ceramic works of Steve Smith and paintings and prints of Doug Fiely. Both artists are former professors of art of Defiance College and often have created collaborative works.

Doug Fiely and Steve Smith are together again. If you haven’t experienced this dynamic duo, you are in for a treat. Closing party will be held on Thursday, September 12, cash bar, snacks, music, everyone is welcome and there is no cost. We will have a little artist chat and maybe some guitar strumming. This will be a good one! This artwork is selling well, if you want to have some great art that will definitely appreciate, this is the exhibit. No entry free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Halloween stained-glass sun catcher classes are back in session at the Wassenberg Art Center.

More public art! A sculpture you can play with? Yes. Graciously funded by the Ohio Art Council, the Van Wert County Foundation and Avangrid Renewables, on September 26, from 6-9 p.m., we will dedicate this large, interactive sculpture called “Blink!” Blink!, which was created by Toledo artist and architect Todd Kime as his tribute to the firefly, because pesticide use, habitat loss, and (unique to the firefly) light pollution is challenging these populations. While definitive studies are currently forming, U.S. Fish & Wildlife is keeping a close eye. Organizations like the National Wildlife Federation and Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation conducted studies as well, and find fireflies declining in numbers. Where have all those lighting bugs gone? Please join us for this public, free dedication and celebration. We will be hosting Signorelli Wolffe Wine Company. and live music by Bob Stevens (Distant Cousinz). The artist will speak about his inspiration and creation of Blink!

Don’t miss September’s Pint Night, which coincides with our sculpture dedication. September 26, 6-9 p.m. In the Art Park (weather permitting), we will be dedicating our newest interactive art installation “Blink!” by Toledo Artist Todd Kime. The sculpture was sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council and funds were matched by the Van Wert County Foundation. We will feature live music by Bob Stevens (formerly of Distant Cousinz) and Signorelli Wolffe Wine Company. The Signorelli Wolff Wine Company is the sole U.S. agent in Ohio representing Valpanera and Ca’ del Borgo Wines of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy and Ghiga Wines of Piedmonte, Italy. Additionally, the Signorelli Wolff Wine Company is the only authorized importer and U.S. agent for Cantine Privitera Wines, which are imported to you from the heart of the Mediterranean — the beautiful island of Sicily, and is owned by a U.S. veteran.​ Join us at the Beverage Bin and new outdoor stage. Free entry.

The 42nd annual Photography Exhibit is gearing up to open on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. with a reception party. We have a record number of entries this year and we are excited to see what the jurors pick for the show and those photographers who will win awards. The awards will be presented at the opening party and we will have snacks and a cash bar.

On October 26, the Wassenberg Art Center will be handing out free spooky craft kits (first come, first served) during the Main Street Van Wert Downtown Trick or Treat from 10 a.m. until noon.

New Halloween stained glass sun catcher classes are scheduled. These are some really cute things to make for the fall season! $45 WAC member cost/$55 regular price. Instructor: Joe Balyeat.

Session 1: Wednesday and Friday, 6-8 p.m. — September 18 and 20

Session 2: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — September 21

Session 3: Wednesday and Friday, 6-8 p.m. — September 25 and 27

Session 4: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — September 28

Session 5: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — October 5

Did you know we provide custom art, craft, and creative classes for private groups? What do you want to make? Give us a call and we will brainstorm your next gathering.

Watercolor Class: Will not be in session in September. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project.

Our after school art program, ArtReach will continue after an instructor is hired. You may give us a call to be placed on the waiting list or watch social media.

Our gift shop is open year-round and the gift season is approaching. We will be stocking new items. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same. For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.