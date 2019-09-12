Stephan R. Lay

Stephan R. Lay, 63, of Grover Hill, passed away at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 25, 1955, in Van Wert, the son of Richard F. and Olive M. (Stemen) Lay, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Angela Storm on September 10, 1983, and she survives in Grover Hill.

Other survivors include two daughters, Caitlyn (Alex) Schmidt of Defiance and Nickie (Dale) Kosan of Scott; a sister, Bonnie (Phil) McClure of Van Wert; one brother, Ed (Lynn) Miller of Middle Point; and one granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis officiating.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, September 13, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grover Hill Fire and EMS .

