Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 3

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Week No. 3 of the high school football season brings with it a couple of key matchups in the Western Buckeye League, the second week of MAC games and final non-conference games for members of the Northwest Conference and Green Meadows Conference.

Last week, I went 18-8 (69 percent) with my picks, bringing my season total to 36-18 (67 percent), while guest selector Lori Mcvaigh was 16-10, which puts the overall of the guest selectors at 35-19 (65 percent).

This week’s guest selector is Keith Milligan of Rockford, head mixologist for Wild Hare BBQ in Van Wert and a cocktail coordinator for Three Rivers Distillery in Fort Wayne.

Out of 23 games, we differ on five.

Games of the Week

Keith Milligan

Wapakoneta (2-0) at Van Wert (2-0)

It’s tough home opener for the Cougars, who are probably considered the underdog here.

As much as I’d like to see Van Wert win this game, I’m going with the defending co-champion Redskins, who knocked off St. Marys Memorial last week, as is Milligan, who believes Wapak is too strong for the Cougars.

Truxell: Wapakoneta; Milligan: Wapakoneta

Crestview (0-2) at Wayne Trace (1-1)

This could be considered a toss up game and while my first instinct is to take the Knights, I think I’m going with Wayne Trace, a team that has racked up plenty of passing yards early in the season. Milligan agrees, and believes the Knights will have to wait for a bounce back week.

Truxell: Wayne Trace; Milligan: Wayne Trace

St. Marys Memorial (1-1) at Ottawa-Glandorf (1-1)

The Roughriders are coming off a 19-13 overtime loss to Wapakoneta, while the Titans rolled to a 51-7 win over Elida.

Milligan believes it’s the game of the week and he thinks the Roughriders will bounce back in a big way, and I agree.

Truxell: St. Marys Memorial; Milligan: St. Marys Memorial

Paulding (0-2) at Antwerp (0-2)

Another potential tossup game, and this is one where we disagree. I think Paulding will find a way to win this one, while Milligan believes the Archers will notch one in the win column. Either way, this should be an entertaining game.

Truxell: Paulding; Milligan: Antwerp

St. Henry (0-2) at Delphos St. John’s (1-1)

It’s not often that you see a St. Henry team start the season 0-2, and it’s even harder to imagine them 0-3. However, I’m going to say the Blue Jays pick up the win in this one, as does Milligan.

Truxell: Delphos St. John’s; Milligan: Delphos St. John’s

Spencerville (1-1) at Lima Central Catholic (1-1)

Spencerville is coming off an upset loss to Parkway, while the Thunderbirds have topped 40 points in both of their games. I’m going to say Lima Central Catholic will have too much firepower for the Bearcats.

Milligan is going with the Bearcats and their power running game. I’m still sticking with the Thunderbirds, but I won’t be shocked if Milligan is right.

Truxell: Lima Central Catholic; Milligan: Spencerville

Marion Local (1-1) at Parkway (2-0)

Parkway has posted two impressive wins, but now the Panthers will open MAC play against powerhouse Marion Local, no doubt a team that isn’t in the greatest of moods after losing 34-7 to Division III Columbus Bishop Watterson.

Parkway is much improved, but I’m not sure if the team is ready for the likes of Marion Local, while Milligan says he likes the direction Parkway is headed, but the Flyers are still one of the top teams in the state.

Best of the rest

Elida (0-2) at Bath (0-2)

Truxell: Elida; Milligan: Bath

Kenton (1-1) at Celina (1-1)

Truxell: Kenton; Milligan: Celina

Shawnee (1-1) at Defiance (0-2)

Truxell: Shawnee; Milligan: Shawnee

Perry (0-2) at Delphos Jefferson (0-2)

Truxell: Perry; Milligan: Perry

Wynford (1-1) at Allen East (2-0)

Truxell: Wynford; Milligan: Allen East

Columbus Grove (1-1) at Patrick Henry (2-0)

Truxell: Patrick Henry; Milligan: Patrick Henry

Ada (0-2) at USV (2-0)

Truxell: USV; Milligan: USV

Bluffton (1-1) at Ayersville (0-2)

Truxell: Bluffton; Milligan: Bluffton

Edon (0-2) at Hicksville (1-1)

Truxell: Edon; Milligan: Edon

Bryan (1-1) at Fairview (1-1)

Truxell: Bryan; Milligan: Bryan

Edgerton (2-0) at Montpelier (1-1)

Truxell: Edgerton; Milligan: Edgerton

Tinora (0-2) at Delta (0-2)

Truxell: Tinora; Milligan: Delta

Versailles (1-1) at Coldwater (2-0)

Truxell: Coldwater; Milligan: Coldwater

Minster (2-0) at Fort Recovery (1-1)

Truxell: Minster; Milligan: Minster

New Bremen (2-0) at Anna (2-0)

Truxell: Anna; Milligan: Anna

Lima Sr. at Painesville Riverside (0-2)