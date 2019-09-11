Traci J. (Strete) Guernsey

Traci J. (Strete) Guernsey, 53, of New Haven, Indiana, and formerly of Rockford, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her residence.

She was born June 4, 1966, in St. Marys, the daughter of James H. “Jim” Strete, who preceded her in death, and Billie (Fannon) Strete Tullis, who survives in Rockford. On January 26, 2001, she married Kenneth Guernsey, who preceded her in death.

Other survivors include her stepfather, Johnnie J. Tullis of Rockford; a brother, Travis (Tonya) Strete of Monroe, Indiana; one sister, Tabatha (Mike) Kraner, of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.

A sister, Tami Strete, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date for the family.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.