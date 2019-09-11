Roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf, tennis

Crestview and Lincolnview opened Northwest Conference volleyball play on Tuesday, while other soccer, tennis and golf teams were in action.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Crestview opened NWC play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 win over Spencerville.

Bailey Gregory was 14-14 serving with three aces, while Lexi Gregory and Lauryn Black were each 11-11. Lexi Gregory had a team high 12 kills, while Black and Kaylee Wolford had six kills apiece. Maddy Lamb had 27assist and Bailey Gregory finished with a team leading 20 digs.

The Lady Knights (5-1, 1-0 NWC) will host Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Paulding 1

Lincolnview got back on the winning track with a hard fought 25-21, 26-24, 18-25, 25-23 win over visiting Paulding.

Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 19 kills, followed by Madison Williams (12) and Sami Sellers (11). Williams had a team leading 30 digs, Laney Carey had 28, Bollenbacher 25, Brianna Ebel 18 and Kerstin Davis 16. Ebel also had 40 assists.

The Lady Lancers (7-1, 1-0 NWC) will host Shawnee on Saturday.

Soccer

Crestview 1 Ada 1 (girls)

CONVOY — The Lady Knights and Ada played to a 1-1 tie, with Katelyn Castle scoring Crestview’s goal. Mckenna Thompson recorded 10 saves.

Crestview (5-1-1, 2-1-1 NWC) will host Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Bluffton 9 Lincolnview 0 (boys)

BLUFFTON — In NWC action, Bluffton shut out Lincolnview 9-0.

The Lancers 1-5 (0-2 NWC) will host Spencerville on Thursday.

St. Marys Memorial 5 Van Wert 0

ST. MARYS — The Roughriders shut out the Cougars 5-0.

Van Wert (1-5, 0-3 WBL) will host Paulding on Thursday.

Golf

Bluffton 173 Allen East 176 Paulding 187 Lincolnview 192

HARROD — At Colonial Golfers Club, Lincolnview lost to the top three teams in the Northwest Conference.

Landon Price and Dane Ebel each fired a 46 to lead the Lancers, followed by Avery Slusher (49) and Evan Miller.

Tennis

Wapakoneta 4 Van Wert 1

WAPAKONETA — The Lady Cougars suffered their first Western Buckeye League loss of the season, falling 4-1 to Wapakoneta.

The second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner posted Van Wert’s win with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Mara Stiles and Bailey Barnett.

At first singles, Wapakoneta’s Madison Snider defeated Grace Lott 6-0, 6-2 and at second singles Ellie Schroer topped Alli Morrow 6-0, 7-6 (7-3). At third singles, Mackenzie Schroeder beat Lizzie Rutkowski 6-3, 6-3.

“Across the board we got off to a slow start tonight, first doubles bounced back really well in the second set but for some reason or another we just couldn’t win the big points like usual,” Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “All three singles found themselves playing defensive point a little too much tonight, but forced a lot of long games. Kaylee and Jada really played well tonight, I’m really proud of the effort they put forward.”

“What I can’t wait to see now, is how our girls step up and push each other going forward.”

Van Wert will host Elida on Thursday.