Raymond M. Beining

Raymond M. Beining, 94, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born November 4, 1924, in Ottoville, the son of Theodore and Bernardina (Hellman) Beining, who both preceded him in death. On May 13, 1950, he married the former Betty Bockey, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Jenny (Bill) Meyer of Lima and Karen (Tom) Sweets of Cincinnati; five sons, Thomas (Jan) Beining of Grabill, Indiana, Ronald (Sandy) Beining of Delphos, Larry (Norma) Beining of Delphos, Dennis (Lisa) Beining of Redington Shores, Florida, and Alan (Lisa Locke) Beining of Cincinnati; two sisters, Alice Arnzen of Delphos and Irene Schroeder of Ottawa; two sisters-in-laws, Valeta Beining of Ottawa and Jane Beckman of Delphos; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Rudolph Beining; four sisters, Mildred Beckman, Angela Kimmet, Mary Hempfling, and Gertrude Schmitz; one son-in-law, Roger Veith; and an infant granddaughter, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Father Tony Vera will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos, where the Delphos Veterans Council will render graveside military honors.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will take place at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.