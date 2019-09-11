Lions reading program

The Convoy Lions kicked off the fifth year of the Lions ROAR reading program in Julie Schumm’s third grade class at Crestview Elementary. The Convoy Lions Reinforcement of Advanced Reading (ROAR) pays student 2 cents for every point earned in Advanced Reading. Students take AR tests in the library over books read, and must score 80 percent to earn the points assigned to the book. A mid-year pizza party will award and stimulate progress, and student will get their picture on the wall as soon as they attain 100 points. An awards ceremony will be held at the end of the year to recognize total point accumulation. Shown with Mrs. Schumm’s third grade class are Convoy Lions Tricia Kulwicki, Greg Kulwicki, and Phil Sanfilipo. photo provided