Lancers, Cougars run at Elida Invite

Van Wert independent sports

ELIDA — Lincolnview finished second and Van Wert third behind Columbus Grove at the Elida Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday and on the girls’ side, Van Wert finished second and Lincolnview fourth, also behind Columbus Grove.

Van Wert’s Hunter Sherer finished second overall with a time of 17:10, while Joe Sawdowski took fourth, clocking in at 17:19.

Other top finishers were Van Wert’s Gage Wannemacher (ninth, 17:51); Jayden Welker (17th, 18:35); Jacob Sealscott (36th,19:56.6) and Ben Lange (37th, 19:56.9).

For Lincolnview, Devon Bill finished 14th (18:19); Daegan Hatfield 16th (18:32); Brandon Renner 22nd (18:51) and Jackson Robinson 31st (19:16).

Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips finished second overall with a time of 19:45, while Lincolnview’s Madison Langdon took third (20:08).

Other top finishers for Van Wert were Tyra McClain (eighth, 21:29); Rachel Spath (13th, 21:52); Ali Gemmer (18th, 22:38) and Lyrissa Hammons (33rd, 24:53).

After Langdon, Lincolnview’s top finishers were Julia Stetler (14th, 22:08); Victoria Snyder (20th, 22:53); Dylann Carey (25th, 23:10) and Kenna Mason (43rd, 25:53).

Full results can be found at https://www.baumspage.com/cc/elida/2019/.