Frances Baumle

Frances Baumle, 92, of Payne, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Payne.

She was born July 21, 1927, in Akron, a daughter of Forrest and Fanny (Theis) Coleman, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Paul (Kathy) Miller, Peter (Connie) Miller, Patsy (Todd) Wiedemann, Patrick (Wendy) Baumle, and Jack (Annette) Baumle; a sister, Grace Brague; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren and two on the way

She was also preceded in death by her husbands, J.O. Miller and Robert Baumle; two sisters, Jane Anders and Ellen Peters; and one grandson, David Miller.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Payne. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Dooley Funeral Home in Payne.

Preferred memorials: Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

