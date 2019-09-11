County recycling costs to increase in 2020

VW independent/submitted information

With the Van Wert County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) in need of additional operating funds, fees for recycling collections will increase, beginning next year.

County officials noted in a news release Wednesday that the cost of administering a countrywide recycling program has increased — especially the cost of labor, fuel, and vehicle maintenance — while prices paid for recycled commodities such as newspaper, office paper, steel, plastic, and cardboard have significantly decreased, making a fee increase necessary.

As of January 1, 2020, fee increases will be as follows:

The cost of curbside pick-up for Van Wert city residents will increase from $34.40 to $52 per year, per household. The cost includes an annual fee of $1 for administrative services provided by the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office.

The recycling charge for residents in Van Wert County who live outside Van Wert (townships, villages, etc.) will increase from $6 to $10 per year, per household, which includes an annual fee of $1 for administrative services provided by the County Auditor’s Office.

For more information about recycling services in Van Wert County, contact the SWMD at 419. 238.7767.