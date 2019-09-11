11 arraigned on grand jury indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eleven people were arraigned on grand jury indictments this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Those arraigned include the following:

Josua Wolfe, 42, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to a 24-count indictment charging him with three counts of rape, a felony of the first degree; two counts of sexual battery and one count of gross sexual imposition, all felonies of the second degree; nine third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition; and nine counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a felony of the fourth degree. Wolfe was ordered held on a $500,000 cash/commercial surety bond, and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 2. A trial date was set for November 19.

Christopher Carpenter, 18, of Decatur, Indiana, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of rape, each a felony of the first degree; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. He was ordered held on a $250,000 cash/commercial surety bond, with no contact with the alleged victim, and must be placed on electronically monitored house arrest is he is able to post bond. A pretrial conference will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Jose Sanchez, 40, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. October 2.

Brendan Bergman, 24, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 2.

Johnathan Murphy, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of attempted having weapons under disability, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 2.

Doniven Helm, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 2.

John Curts, 30, of Willshire, pleaded not guilty to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the second degree; three counts of identity fraud, each a felony of the fourth degree; and one fifth-degree felony count of identity fraud. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 2.

Joshua Hawk, 42, of Montpelier, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to one count of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of failure to reinstate an operator’s license, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 2.

Jeremy Lindeman, 37, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin, each a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 2.

Paul Bakle, 36, of Columbia City, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 2.

Jay Yoh, 60, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and using weapons while intoxicated and OVI, both misdemeanors of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. October 2.

Seven people were also sentenced in Common Pleas Court.

Jason Allen, 46, of Middle Point, was sentenced to consecutive five-year prison sentences on each of two counts of felonious assault, each a felony of the second degree; 12 months in prison on each of three counts of obstructing official business, each a felony of the fifth degree, to be served concurrently with each other and with the assault charges; and 180 days in jail on an OVI county, also to be served concurrently; for a total of 10 years in prison, with three days’ credit for time served.

James Dunno, 34, of Paulding, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a third-degree felony count of theft of firearms. He was given credit for one day already served.

Jenifer Lynnsey Jane Davis, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail on one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She must also pay restitution of $500 to Nicole Cooper.

Charles Miller, 64, of Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control on a charge of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. He was also banned from drugs without a prescription or alcohol, must undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and pay restitution totaling $3,200.

Kollin Taylor, 19, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. As part of his sentence, he must spend up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, complete a GED certificate, and perform 200 hours of community service.

Zachariah Minyoung, 18, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of trespass in a habitation. He must also spend up to six months at the WORTH Center, undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, complete his GED certificate, and perform 200 hours of community service.

Landon Clifton, 33, of Convoy, was sentenced to seven days in jail, beginning November 11, with work release, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was also ordered to pay $800 in restitution.

In addition, Dawne Taylor, 54, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 30.

Three people also appeared for bond violation hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Melissa Searles, 31, of Ohio City, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear for court and failing to report to probation. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set and a pretrial conference scheduled for 9 a.m. September 25.

Jeremy Dunbar, 22, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report for a court hearing on September 4. A $5,000 cash/commercial surety bond was then set and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 25.

Alexander Chorvas, 24, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear for a court hearing and failure to report to probation. He was re-released on a prior $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. October 2.