Volleyball, tennis, golf, soccer roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview and Van Wert took on powerful state ranked MAC volleyball teams on Monday, while Van Wert’s tennis and girls’ soccer teams were in action, along with Crestview’s soccer team and golf teams from Lincolnview and Crestview.

Volleyball

New Bremen 3 Lincolnview 0

NEW BREMEN — In a matchup of two state ranked Division IV teams, No. 2 New Bremen swept No. 18 Lincolnview in straight sets 25-21, 25-13, 26-24.

It was the first loss of the season for Lincolnview (6-1) while New Bremen improved to 8-0.

Coldwater 3 Van Wert 0

At Van Wert High School, state ranked Coldwater (No. 4, Division III) swept the Lady Cougars 25-15, 25-15, 25–13.

Jamison Clouse had a team high 11 kills and four blocks, while Katie Coplin finished with a team leading 11 digs and nine assists. Izzy Carr tallied 10 digs on the night.

Van Wert (4-4) will host St. Marys Memorial on Thursday.

Tennis

Van Wert 4 St. Marys Memorial 1

The Lady Cougars improved to 7-1 (5-0 WBL) with a 4-1 win over St. Marys Memorial.

Alli Morrow picked up a win at second singles, defeating Grace Dodson 6-1, 6-4, while Lizzie Rutkowski topped Charley Spencer 6-1, 6-1, at third singles.

The first doubles team of Paige Moonshower and Allie Etter dominated Allyson Tagle and Jaden Gibson 6-2, 6-1, while the second doubles team of Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner cruised by Ashley Dawsen and Alivia Sawmillwer 6-1, 6-1.

The lone win for St Marys came at first singles, where Allie Vanderhorst defeated Grace Lott 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Van Wert will host Elida on Thursday.

Golf

Delphos Jefferson 219 Fairview 232 Crestview 264 (girls)

DELPHOS — Delphos Jefferson won Monday’s tri-match with Fairview and Crestview on the front nine of the Delphos Country Club.

Anna Fitch led Jefferson with a 50, followed by Kaylee Buzzard (54), Riley Smith (57) and Emma Mueller (58).

Breanna Hahn carded a 61 to lead Crestview, followed by Audrey Litchensteiger (64), Faye Morgan (67) and Kayla Leppard (72).

Fairview’s Emily Singer was the match medalist with a 47.

Wapakoneta 206 Lincolnview 244 (girls)

WAPAKONETA — Winter Boroff shot a 50, but Lincolnview fell to Wapakoneta 206-244 at Wapakoneta Country Club.

Shiann Kraft fired a 55, Aryonna Hoghe carded a 69 and Dylann Carey finished with a 70.

Wapakoneta’s Taylor West was the match medalist with a 47.

Antwerp wins own Invite

ANTWERP — The Archers finished with 328 points to easily outdistance Paulding (354), Lincolnview (356) Edgerton (359), Hicksville (374) and Crestview (410) on Saturday.

Antwerp’s Jake Eaken was the match medalist with a score of 77.

Landon Price was the low scorer for Lincolnview with an 82, while Evan Scarlett led Crestview with a 96.

Soccer (girls)

Crestview 6 Paulding 0

PAULDING — Mckenna Thompson recorded her fifth shutout of the season and Crestview topped Paulding 6-0, with three goals scored each half.

Lindsey Schumm and Katelyn Castle each scored a pair of goals, while Maddi Ward and Macy Kulwicki each finished with one goal and one assist.

” Our defense tonight made several great plays to hold Paulding off the scoreboard,” Crestview head coach John Dowler said. “Chloee Case, Micaela Lugabihl and Hope Loyers anchored the defense.

The Lady Knights will take on Ada at 5 p.m. today.

St. Marys Memorial 9 Van Wert 1

In Western Buckeye league girls’ soccer action, Van Wert fell to St. Marys Memorial 9-1.

Elizabeth Tomlinson scored Van Wert’s lone goal.

The Lady Cougars will play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday.