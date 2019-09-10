Supreme Court justice to visit Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

Justice Judith French

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French will be visiting Van Wert County on Tuesday, September 24, for a day of meetings, tours, and discussions with community leaders.

Justice French’s schedule that day is as follows:

7:30-9 a.m. – Meet-and-greet at Willow Bend Country Club

9-9:50 a.m. – Mayor’s radio show/Commissioners’ Corner at WERT/WKSD Radio

10-11:30 a.m. – Tour Van Wert Health and expansion project

11:45 a.m. – Guest and speaker at Van Wert Rotary Club at Willow Bend Country Club

Justice French was appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court in January 2013 and elected to her first full term in November 2014. She has traveled throughout Ohio, visiting all 88 of the state’s counties many times.