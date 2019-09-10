St. Mark’s schedules Rally Day celebration

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Area residents of all ages are invited to attend Rally Day at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church this Sunday, September 15, starting at 9:30 a.m. with a worship service, followed by lunch in the Fellowship Hall and then completing the day with an illusionist, face painting, games, corn hole and Bingo with prizes.

This free event celebrates the new Sunday School year.

The church is located at the corner of Washington and Sycamore streets in Van Wert. Those wanting more information can call the church office at 419.238.6336 or access the church’s website at www.stmarkslutheranvw.com. The church also has a Facebook page.