Random thoughts: HS, college, pro football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around Van Wert football, the Cleveland Browns, Monday Night Football, Justin Fields, Army-Michigan, Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two games, two impressive performances

After impressive back-to-back road wins, the Van Wert Cougars will open the home portion of the schedule this Friday and the opponent couldn’t be much tougher – defending WBL co-champion Wapakoneta is coming to Eggerss Stadium.

After trailing for much of the game, the 2-0 Redskins were able to grind out a 19-13 overtime win over St. Marys Memorial on Friday.

Check Wednesday’s Sports page for a preview of this Friday’s game.

The Browns

Ouch. That hurt, and it was a harsh dose of reality.

I’m talking about Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was just one game, but it wasn’t what Browns fans wanted to see out of a team that has stockpiled some talent and perhaps expectations that are a bit high.

It’s one thing to get beat by a vastly superior team, but it’s quite another to get beaten so badly by a team that’s widely considered middle-of-the-pack.

Monday night football

Count me as one of the fans who wishes the NFL would stick with a doubleheader Monday Night Football format. Personally, I’d much rather have that than a Thursday night game, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Justin Fields

I’m still not quite sure what to make of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. His arm isn’t as strong as Dwayne Haskins and he’s not as fast or nimble as J.T. Barrett, but in some ways he seems like a combination of the two.

It’s impressive how easily he can throw from one hash mark to the other and he’s elusive enough to evade pressure.

It’ll be interesting to see his progess as the season goes along.

Army-Michigan

You have to feel bad for Army. After nearly knocking off Oklahoma last season, the Cadets came so close against Michigan on Saturday, but came up short again in overtime.

The Wolverines never really seemed to figure out Army’s triple option attack, which makes me wonder (again) why other college programs, especially struggling teams that have trouble recruiting top flight recruits, don’t commit to the triple option.

Army-Michigan II

A question I wondered while watching some of the fourth quarter and overtime of Saturday’s game – does anyone really ever root against Army?

Antonio Brown

At first I thought Antonio Brown lost his mind when he asked for his release from the Raiders, but after signing with the Patriots hours later, I’m starting to wonder if he’s a genius.

Time will tell. I’m pretty sure of this – Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won’t put up with Brown’s shenanigans.

The Steelers

The Steelers got rid of Brown and let Le’Veon Bell walk in free agency, then got hammered by the Patriots in season opener.

I’m not saying they did the wrong thing, but when two top playmakers exit, it’s going to have an adverse affect on nearly any team.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.