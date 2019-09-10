Last call for Van Wert season tickets

Submitted information

Anyone wanting to purchase season tickets for the 2019 Van Wert Cougar football season must do so by 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, in the high school athletic office. All reserved seating tickets must be picked up at this time, as the only tickets available at the gate will be for general admission.

The 2019-2020 Fall Athletic Ticket Order Form is available online at cougars.vwcs.net, or you may pick one up in the Van Wert High School office. Adult reserve seating tickets are $30 per person and student season tickets are $20.

The first home game will kick off against Wapakoneta at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 13. Van Wert will celebrate Senior Night, as well as “Pack the Stadium” night.