Crestview tops Parkway

Crestview’s Kaylee Wolford (2) goes up for a block during Monday night’s match at Parkway. The Lady Knights won 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-13. Wolford finished with 12 kills, was 14-15 serving with an ace, and was one of the leaders at the net. Lexi Gregory had 16 kills, Bailey Gregory finished with 24 digs and Maddy Lamb had a team high 36 assists. Crestview (4-1) will begin NWC play at Spencerville tonight. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent