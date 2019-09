Busy night for Newell

Van Wert senior Levi Newell pulled double duty during Friday night’s football game against Defiance. In addition to rushing for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs, Newell performed a trumpet solo during the halftime show. According to director Bob Sloan, Newell is one of six football players and two cheerleaders in the marching band, along with a number of other fall sports athletes. Photo by Kristi Trejo