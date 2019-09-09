Wynonna coming to NPAC this Sunday

Wynonna Judd

VW independent/submitted information

There is “No One Else” like her. Wynonna & The Big Noise will be lighting up the Niswonger Stage this Sunday, September 15, at 7:30.

Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music, and Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice, fans won’t want to miss her as this year’s rockin’ kick-off to the 2019-20 Breakloose season at the Niswonger — as well as one of the biggest entertainment events in northwest Ohio.

For tickets or more information, go online to NPACVW.ORG or call the Niswonger box office at 419.238.6722.