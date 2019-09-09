ODOT lists VW County highway projects

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced the following highway projects in Van Wert County:

U.S. 30, under U.S. 224, near the city of Van Wert, will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone for pavement repairs. Work is being performed by ODOT’s Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Ohio 49, between Wolfcale and Monmouth roads, south of the village of Convoy, will close Monday, September 16, for approximately five days for the replacement of two culverts. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 30 and U.S. 224, back to Ohio 49. Work is being performed by ODOT’s Van Wert County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ohio 118, at Mercer-Van Wert County Line Road, north of the village of Rockford, will be minimally impacted through the work zone for a culvert replacement beneath Mercer-Van Wert County Line Road. Mercer Van Wert County Line Road will close Monday, September 9, for approximately five days for the project. Work is being performed by the ODOT’s Van Wert County maintenance garage.