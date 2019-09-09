Lincolnview ranked in 1st volleyball poll

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview is ranked No. 18 in Division IV in the first weekly Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.

Lincolnview is ranked No. 18 in Division IV in the first OHSVCA poll of the season. Wyatt Richardson photo

The Lady Lancers have rolled to a 6-0 start and will face No. 2 ranked New Bremen (7-0) on the road tonight.

Lincolnview is the only Northwest Conference team in this week’s poll, but the Lady Lancers aren’t the only area team ranked in the initial poll of the season.

Ottawa-Glandorf is the top ranked team in Division III, while Coldwater is ranked No. 4. St. Henry is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, followed by New Bremen. Marion Local is ranked No. 12 in Division IV and Minster is No. 19.

The full poll is listed below. All area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

1 – Ursuline Academy (28) 378

2 – Paua Franciscan (7) 331

3 – Toledo St. Ursula Academy(1) 289

4 – Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 241

5 – Olentangy Orange 140

6 – Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy (1) 132

7 – Magnificat 100

8 – St. Joseph Academy 95

9 – Toledo St. Francis DeSales 85

10 – Olmsted Falls 48

T11 – Perrysburg 37

T11 – Cincinnati Seton 37

13 – New Philadelphia 36

14 – Hilliard Bradley 33

15 – Avon 31

16 – Glenaoak (1) 30

17 – Loveland 26

18 – Mason 25

19 – Olentangy Liberty 24

20 – Watkins Memorial 22

Division II

T-1 – Dover (6) 237

T-1 – Holy Name (15) 237

3 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 209

4 – Bishop Fenwick (6) 195

5 – Roger Bacon (3) 191

6 – Sheridan 138

7 – Gilmour Academy (129)

8 – Tippecanoe (3) 119

9 – Highland (1) 96

10 – Revere 66

11 – Utica 58

12 – Hamilton Township 56

13 – Lake Catholic (2) 49

14 – Jonathan Alder 47

15 – Canfield

16 – Brookville

17 – Eaton

18 – Archbishop McNicholas 20

T19 – Beaumont School 18

T19 – Vinton County 18

Division III

1 – Ottawa-Glandorf (16) 298

2 – Liberty-Benton (12) 280

3 – Independence (5) 235

4 – Coldwater (2) 232

5 – Huron (2) 166

6 – Johnstown-Monroe 138

7 – Wheelersburg 107

8 – Berlin Hiland (1) 101

9 – Union Local (4) 95

10 – Waynedale 92

11 – Crestvwood (1) 91

12 – Columbiana Crestview (3) 82

13 – Tuscarawas Valley 72

14 – Beachwood 47

T-15 – Galion 45

T-15 – Northeastern 45

T-15 – Versailles 45

18 – Westfall 41

19 – Ridgewood (1) 31

20 – Brookside 29

Division IV

1 – St. Henry (15) 291

2 – New Bremen (6) 280

3 – Fort Loramie (2) 223

4 – Monroeville (6) 202

5 – Tiffin Calvert (5) 195

6 – Fort Recovery 189

7 – Norwalk St. Paul 105

8 – New Riegel (1) 98

9 – Delaware Christian School (2) 86

10 – Shadyside (3) 66

11 – Buckeye Central 58

12 – Marion Local 50

13 – Wellsville 32

14 – Leipsic 30

15 – Lehman Catholic (1) 29

16 – Badger 27

17 – Springfield (1) 26

18 – Lincolnview 25

T-19 – Lake Ridge Academy 24

T-19 – Minster