Lincolnview ranked in 1st volleyball poll
Van Wert independent sports
Lincolnview is ranked No. 18 in Division IV in the first weekly Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday.
The Lady Lancers have rolled to a 6-0 start and will face No. 2 ranked New Bremen (7-0) on the road tonight.
Lincolnview is the only Northwest Conference team in this week’s poll, but the Lady Lancers aren’t the only area team ranked in the initial poll of the season.
Ottawa-Glandorf is the top ranked team in Division III, while Coldwater is ranked No. 4. St. Henry is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, followed by New Bremen. Marion Local is ranked No. 12 in Division IV and Minster is No. 19.
The full poll is listed below. All area teams are listed in bold.
Division I
1 – Ursuline Academy (28) 378
2 – Paua Franciscan (7) 331
3 – Toledo St. Ursula Academy(1) 289
4 – Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 241
5 – Olentangy Orange 140
6 – Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy (1) 132
7 – Magnificat 100
8 – St. Joseph Academy 95
9 – Toledo St. Francis DeSales 85
10 – Olmsted Falls 48
T11 – Perrysburg 37
T11 – Cincinnati Seton 37
13 – New Philadelphia 36
14 – Hilliard Bradley 33
15 – Avon 31
16 – Glenaoak (1) 30
17 – Loveland 26
18 – Mason 25
19 – Olentangy Liberty 24
20 – Watkins Memorial 22
Division II
T-1 – Dover (6) 237
T-1 – Holy Name (15) 237
3 – Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 209
4 – Bishop Fenwick (6) 195
5 – Roger Bacon (3) 191
6 – Sheridan 138
7 – Gilmour Academy (129)
8 – Tippecanoe (3) 119
9 – Highland (1) 96
10 – Revere 66
11 – Utica 58
12 – Hamilton Township 56
13 – Lake Catholic (2) 49
14 – Jonathan Alder 47
15 – Canfield
16 – Brookville
17 – Eaton
18 – Archbishop McNicholas 20
T19 – Beaumont School 18
T19 – Vinton County 18
Division III
1 – Ottawa-Glandorf (16) 298
2 – Liberty-Benton (12) 280
3 – Independence (5) 235
4 – Coldwater (2) 232
5 – Huron (2) 166
6 – Johnstown-Monroe 138
7 – Wheelersburg 107
8 – Berlin Hiland (1) 101
9 – Union Local (4) 95
10 – Waynedale 92
11 – Crestvwood (1) 91
12 – Columbiana Crestview (3) 82
13 – Tuscarawas Valley 72
14 – Beachwood 47
T-15 – Galion 45
T-15 – Northeastern 45
T-15 – Versailles 45
18 – Westfall 41
19 – Ridgewood (1) 31
20 – Brookside 29
Division IV
1 – St. Henry (15) 291
2 – New Bremen (6) 280
3 – Fort Loramie (2) 223
4 – Monroeville (6) 202
5 – Tiffin Calvert (5) 195
6 – Fort Recovery 189
7 – Norwalk St. Paul 105
8 – New Riegel (1) 98
9 – Delaware Christian School (2) 86
10 – Shadyside (3) 66
11 – Buckeye Central 58
12 – Marion Local 50
13 – Wellsville 32
14 – Leipsic 30
15 – Lehman Catholic (1) 29
16 – Badger 27
17 – Springfield (1) 26
18 – Lincolnview 25
T-19 – Lake Ridge Academy 24
T-19 – Minster
POSTED: 09/09/19 at 11:16 am. FILED UNDER: Sports