Jr. Lancers compete at Bearcat Invite

VW independent sports/submitted information

SPENCERVILLE — A number of personal best times were set by Lincolnview Junior High School’s cross country teams at the Spencerville Bearcat Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

The boys’ team finished fourth out of 24 teams and was led by Kreston Tow, who improved his 2-mile time (11:25) for the second meet in a row to earn a fourth place individual finish.

Conner Baldauf also ran to a personal record (11:52) while finishing in 12th, and other personal records belonged to Kaden Hohman (52nd, 12:59.7) and Evan Johns (86th, 13:44). Other placers for Lincolnview included Trace Klausing (31st, 12:26); Maddox Norton (51st, 12:29.2) and Warren Mason (68th, 13:21).

The girls’ team also ran to four personal best times, one of which belonged to the Lancers lead runner, Olivia Snyder, who finished the race in 14:37 to place 38th overall.

The other personal records belonged to Dani Allen (41st, 14:42), Sylvia Longstreth (92nd, 16:23), and Reese Suever (96th, 16:35). Other scoring runners for Lincolnview included Lindsey Hatcher (87th, 16:04.5); Lilly Mount (88th, 16:04.9) and Brianna Wallace (102nd, 16:46).

The girls team finished 10th out of 13 scoring teams.