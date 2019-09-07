VW church selling nuts for mission project

VW independent/submitted information

First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert is starting its annual candy and nut sale. The sale is being conducted by the church’s Council for Christian Education.

Order forms can be picked up at the church, from any church member, on the church Facebook page, or from on the church website (www.vwpresby.org).

The nuts are Premium Quality Nuts from the Terry Lynn Company, and orders will be taken through October 1. Delivery will be approximately October 31, with payment due at the time of delivery. Local residents are asked to help the church with its mission by placing an order and picking up extra forms for friends, family, and neighbors.

For more information, contact project chairman Chris Heizman at 419.238.4554 or the church office at 419.238.3670.